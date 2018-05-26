Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Another 36 profiteers jailed

The crackdown against profiteers during Ramazan continued on Friday whereby 374 more shopkeepers were slapped with fines totalling Rs466,000.

At least 36 shopkeepers were sent to jail after raids were carried out in Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ferozabad and other parts of the city. The crackdown, which has been going on since the first of Ramazan, was ordered by the Karachi commissioner.

The administration is said to be monitoring the New Sabzi Mandi so that vegetables are not sold at higher prices. On Wednesday, 57 people were sent to jail. The arrested profiteers included fruit and vegetable vendors, grocery shopkeepers and date sellers. The administration also collected fines totalling Rs650,000 from these profiteers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar