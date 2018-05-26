Another 36 profiteers jailed

The crackdown against profiteers during Ramazan continued on Friday whereby 374 more shopkeepers were slapped with fines totalling Rs466,000.

At least 36 shopkeepers were sent to jail after raids were carried out in Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ferozabad and other parts of the city. The crackdown, which has been going on since the first of Ramazan, was ordered by the Karachi commissioner.

The administration is said to be monitoring the New Sabzi Mandi so that vegetables are not sold at higher prices. On Wednesday, 57 people were sent to jail. The arrested profiteers included fruit and vegetable vendors, grocery shopkeepers and date sellers. The administration also collected fines totalling Rs650,000 from these profiteers.