Vehicles’ entry, burials banned in Makli necropolis





The Sindh government has imposed a ban on burials and the entry of motor vehicles into the Makli necropolis in the Thatta district in order to preserve its status as a world heritage site.

The ban has been put in place under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and in accordance with the directives of Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation) to duly protect the historical Makli graveyard as a world heritage site.

The notification issued in this connection by the home secretary state that the commissioner of Hyderabad has forwarded the request of the secretary for culture, tourism, & antiquities vide a letter (No DG/Antiquities/CT & AD/2017-18905 dated 26.04.2018) wherein he has reported that the Makli necropolis is one of the historical heritage sites of Sindh, and looking at the significance of the glorious site, it has been recognised by Unesco as a world heritage site.

It further says that Unesco has issued many directives from time to time to improve the quality of maintenance of the world heritage site, vacation of illegal possession as well as stoppage of new burials. Also, the Sindh government took the task on a priority basis and almost 100 per cent of directives have been implemented. “The main focus of Unesco is on the stoppage of new burials and vehicles entering Makli. Further, he has requested for the imposition of a ban under Section 144 of the CrPC on new burials in the necropolis to avoid any law and order situation and also to safeguard the world heritage site.”

The notification says the government is satisfied that to save the historical heritage place it is necessary to take immediate measures. “Now therefore, the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr PC, hereby impose the ban on new burials and entering of vehicles inside at Makli Necropolis district Thata with immediate effect and till further orders. In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) CrPC, the SHO of concerned Police Station is hereby authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators of this notification.”