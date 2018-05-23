Protest staged in Landikotal against merger of Fata

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers and activists of Fata Grand Alliance staged a protest on the Pak-Afghan highway in Charwazgai area of Landikotal tehsil and blocked the road for two hours against the merger of tribal areas.

The protesters, led by JUI-F Fata general secretary Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, marched on the Pak-Afghan hoghway and chanted slogans against the possible Fata merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were holding black flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Fata’s forceful merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speakers, including Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, Said Kabir Afridi, Noorul Amin Haqqani, Malik Khan Marjan Wazir, Murad Saqi Afridi and Bazar Gul Afridi said that it was not acceptable to the 10 million Fata people if any decision was taken against their wishes.

Mufti Ejaz said that it was the American agenda to merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government should respect the say of tribal people by conducting referendum whether tribal people want merger or a separate province for them.

Malik Khan Marjan Wazir said foreign powers wanted to occupy the hidden resources in Fata. He said millions of tribal people would come out on the roads and street if any decision was taken against their will. Wazir said countrywide protests would be launched to condemn the US and West-sponsored agenda.

The speakers said that the government would be responsible if situation went out control in Fata. The protesters dispersed peacefully after blocking the road for two hours.