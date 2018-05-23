Private schools want fee-wise categorisation

PESHAWAR: The owners of private educational institutions on Tuesday asked the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Elementary and Secondary Education Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regularity Authority (PRSA) to exempt the financially

weak schools from the court decision about fees to enable them to continue imparting quality education.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Chairman of National Education Council Nazeer Hussain, vice-president of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Inamullah Khan and others said that they had held a meeting with the Managing Director of PRSA Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

They said during the meeting they expressed the view that the decision of the PHC in this regard would ensure end to the practice of overcharging the students and other fees by expensive educational institutions.

They said that they informed the official that most of the private schools were charging less fees and the owners of these private schools would be forced to shut down their educational institutions if the court decision was imposed on them.

They said if such educational institutions were closed down the children of poor and middle class people would be left on the mercy of expensive private schools. They rejected the present process for categorising of the private schools and urged for more realistic approach and fee wise categorising of the private schools.