Uninterrupted power supply: SHC issues contempt notices to Nepra, KE

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), K-Electric (KE) and others on a contempt application filed against them for violating the court’s orders to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city.

The notices were issued on Tuesday as the SHC heard the contempt of court application filed by petitioner Karamat Ali and others against KE and NEPRA. The petitioners submitted that the court had directed NEPRA to ensure that K-E complies, in letter and spirit, with its March 25, 2016 decision, which set directives for the utility regarding uninterrupted power supply and distribution in Karachi.

The petitioners added that the court had also ordered that NEPRA would be at liberty to take appropriate action in accordance with the law against KE in case of non-compliance with the SHC’s decision. Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for the petitioners, said that the alleged contemnor – KE – was responsible for ensuring compliance with the court directives as per NEPRA decision which bound the KE to ensure that there was no reduction or underutilisation of generation capacity of electricity. He added that KE was directed to ensure that electricity is distributed through well-maintained channels, feeders and cables in accordance with the maintenance plan specified in the utility’s investment plan.

The counsel further said that NEPRA did not take action against KE in the span of over one year and has also not taken any action against KE in the present electricity crisis.

Siddiqui submitted that KE has been directed to increase its capacity and improve its transmission and distribution system in accordance with the investment plan however it failed to comply with the directives and NEPRA’s press statement reflects evidence of KE’s poor maintenance plan, load management and faults adding to the unplanned load-shedding and fragile distribution system.