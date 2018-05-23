Pak women team to leave for Malaysia on 26th

LAHORE: The national women cricket team will leave for Malaysia on May 26 to take part in the Asia Cup for Women. The players have been asked to assemble at the NCA on May 23 and hold a brief session of training and after staying at the academy for two days the team will leave for Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. The tournament will be played between June 3 to 10. The team will also play a couple of practice matches before the Asia Cup.