PU holds inter-university business plan competition

Islamabad : The Preston University (PU) organised the All Pakistan Inter University Business Plan Competition titled ‘Preston Entrepreneurial Challenge (PEC) 18’ with the slogan ‘Jahaan wo chahiye mujh ko k ho abhi Nokhaiz.’

PEC-18, the mega inter-university Business Plan Competition was the 6th in the series of competitions organised by Preston University so far.

The referenced mega all Pakistan inter-university which is organised every year was participated by more than 237 teams from eminent public and private universities, from across Pakistan.

From this long list of participating institutions 31 teams were shortlisted for the grand finale. This selection was made on the basis of their executive summaries.

The primary objective of organising PEC was to provide a platform to the budding entrepreneurs of the country where they could present their innovative ideas, get themselves mentored by the domain experts, meet with the investors and get encouragement.

The event comprised of various competitions including elevator pitch, business plan competition, junkyard activity, revamp the brand & Advocacy. All these challenging & enlightening activities made PEC an outstanding occasion.

A ceremony was held at the university auditorium to mark the conclusion of ‘PEC 18’. The chief guest on the occasion was President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Sheikh Amir Waheed.

He distributed the souvenirs among the strategic partners, sponsors, jury members & the winners. In his keynote address, Sheikh Amir Waheed highlighted the significance of creating entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of this country.

He appreciated the efforts of the management of Preston University to organise a great competition like PEC 18. This mega event, he said, provided the future entrepreneurs of the country an opportunity to demonstrate the skills and talents in entrepreneurship development. Later, he awarded 1st, 2nd & 3rd position holders with cash prizes, trophies and certificates. The winner of the competition was University of Management Technology (UMT) Lahore, which won a cash prize of Rs100,000.

They were followed by the 1st runners up from Preston University, which won a cash prize of Rs75,000. The 2nd runners up from Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar was awarded a cash prize of Rs50,000.