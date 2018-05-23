Punjab election commissioner

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday transferred and posted Additional Secretary (TR&E) Zafar Iqbal Hussain as provincial election commissioner, Punjab. The Punjab joint election commissioner, Sharifullah, was holding the additional charge of provincial election commissioner. Now, Sharifullah will perform his duties as JEP, Punjab, while Zafar Iqbal will hold his office as PEC, Punjab.