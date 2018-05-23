Wed May 23, 2018
National

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
May 23, 2018

Protest in Landikotal against merger of Fata

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of Jamaat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers and activists of Fata Grand Alliance staged a protest on the Pak-Afghan highway in Charwazgai area of Landikotal tehsil and blocked the road for two hours against the merger of tribal areas.

The protesters, led by JUI-F Fata general secretary Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, marched on the Pak-Afghan hoghway and chanted slogans against the possible Fata merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were holding black flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Fata's forceful merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

