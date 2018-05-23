Reina, Cannavaro face grilling over alleged mafia links

MILAN: Footballers Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica have been ordered to appear before a Italian Football Federation (FIGC) panel over their alleged association with people linked to the mafia, according to reports in Italy on Tuesday.

Naples’ anti-mafia department opened an investigation and the FIGC’s chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has ordered the three players to appear before a disciplinary committee hearing on a date yet to be decided.

Both Cannavaro and Aronica played for Napoli for a few years, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina will leave Napoli this summer to move to AC Milan.The three players will be questioned over allegedly “maintaining inappropriate relations” with the Esposito brothers Gabriele, Francesco and Giuseppe, who are alleged to be leading figures in Naples’ Camorra mafia.Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Reina, 35, held a farewell party in a popular Naples nightclub owned by one of the Esposito brothers.