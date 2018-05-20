Govt asked to check price hike in districts

TAKHT BHAI: Residents here on Saturday expressed concern over the unchecked prices of daily use items and asked the district administration to take action against profiteers and those involved in artificial price-hike.

The prices of the vegetables and fruit have increased manifold in Ramazan.

The people complained that the district administration had failed to implement the official price-list during the holy month.

Talking to this scribe, the local people said the government had been unable to give relief to the people by providing the kitchen items at subsidised rates in Ramazan.

They lamented that food items which were supposed to be sold at subsidised rates were unavailable in the markets and at the utility stores.

The residents said that vegetable and fruit venders were fleecing the customers.

“The prices of the food items have almost doubled with the advent of Ramazan,” a local Mohammad Ibrahim complained.

He said the prices would further go up if the officials concerned didn’t take action against those involved in artificial price-hike.

He said the poor people were bearing the brunt of price-hike and profiteering.

Our correspondent adds from Charsadda: The vendors and shopkeepers have started fleecing the consumers as the district administration has failed to check the prices of items of daily use in the district.

The consumers complained of high prices of edibles and lamented that the administration was less bothered to implement the government price list.

The consumers lamented that price of meat has reached Rs500 per kg during Ramazan against the official rate of Rs.300. They criticised the district administration for not taking action despite repeated complaints.