Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murder accused arrested

Murder accused arrested

LAHORE: FIA on Wednesday arrested a murder accused, Nazeer Ahmed, whose name was placed on Interpol red notice from Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was trying to travel abroad. However, during checking his particulars got hit in ECL category under Interpol red notice. The accused is facing murder charges in Gujrat and his name was placed on ECL by the Gujrat DPO.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar