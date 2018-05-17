Murder accused arrested

LAHORE: FIA on Wednesday arrested a murder accused, Nazeer Ahmed, whose name was placed on Interpol red notice from Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was trying to travel abroad. However, during checking his particulars got hit in ECL category under Interpol red notice. The accused is facing murder charges in Gujrat and his name was placed on ECL by the Gujrat DPO.