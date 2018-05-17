Life attempt on schoolteacher in Hangu condemned

HANGU: The Imamia Ulema Council on Wednesday condemned the life attempt on a schoolteacher and demanded arrest of those involved in the crime.

Speaking at a press conference here, provincial president of the council Maulana Hameed Hussain, Kohat division president Maulana Khursheed Anwar Jawadi, Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-provincial president Syed Hussain Ali Shah and others that the assailants targetted a schoolteacher Malik Hussain when he was on way to the school. They said the schoolteacher suffered serious bullet wounds in the life attempt and was being treated at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. They termed the incident a bid to disturb the peace in the area, adding one of the brothers of the injured schoolteacher has been shot dead by militants.

The speakers said that members and schoolteachers belonging to the community had been killed in the past as well and lamented that the police and district administration could not arrest any of the accused involved in these incidents. They said that the injured schoolteacher had submitted several applications to the police and relevant officers of the Education Department to provide him security but to no avail.