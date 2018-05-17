I repeat, don’t cheat

Despite several measures taken by the chief minister of Sindh, incidents of cheating have been reported during the ongoing examinations under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). Students are looking for more technologically-advanced methods for cheating. Social networking applications, including WhatsApp, help students cheat on exams. It is surprising that question papers are easily leaked through these platforms. They are either posted on social media or shared on WhatsApp groups that are created for this purpose. In addition, after the paper has started, some students use their mobile phones to cheat. They receive the answers to MCQs on their mobile phones. At some centres, the staff also helps students cheat. The authorities concerned should take steps to tackle this menace that has adversely affected our education system.

Hasan Mughal

Karachi