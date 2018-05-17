Broken promises

During election campaigns, every party promises that it will resolve the electricity crisis and put an end to loadshedding. The PML-N also vowed to tackle the problem within the first three years of its governance. Now, five years have passed and the tenure of the PML-N-led government is nearing the end. However, the situation regarding electricity has not been improved.

In summer, loadshedding takes a toll on people who continue to suffer in silence. It seems that our government does not have enough means to produce electricity. Some power plants are set up to tackle the situation. However, these plants remain incomplete because of irregularities and rampant corruption. These days, the entire Pakistan is facing long hours of loadshedding. The authorities concerned need to take remedial measures to resolve the crisis.

Sadia Noor

Shikarpur