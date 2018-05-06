NAB seeks details of properties of Musharraf, family

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has sought details from additional district collector revenue Lahore for record of the properties of ex-president and General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his family in a case probing against him for assets beyond known source of income.

The NAB Rawalpindi has asked the additional district collector revenue Lahore to send the details by May 9 to NAB Rawalpindi.

The NAB Rawalpindi, which is probing the complaint against Pervez Musharraf for amassing assets beyond means and as per procedure letters to be written to all government departments and district administrations for seeking the details of the accused.

Few days back, the NAB Rawalpindi had written a letter to Excise Department seeking the details of the vehicles registered in the name of Musharraf, his spouse Sehba Musharraf, his son Bilal Musharraf, his daughter, son-in-law and mother and received the reply from the excise department, that Sehba Musharraf is the only one from Musharraf's family with a registered vehicle in Lahore.

The decision to initiate the inquiry against ex-president Musharraf was made after the Islamabad High Court verdict through which it asked that it could initiate the inquiry against Musharraf on the plea of Col (R) Inam Rahim, who also lodged a complaint against him for accumulating the sources beyond known source of income.