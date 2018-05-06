16 labourers killed in Quetta coal mine collapse

QUETTA: At least 16 labourers were killed and several others injured when a coalmine suddenly collapsed due to gas explosion in the suburban area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to details, the collapse apparently occurred because of a gas explosion in the Marwar area near Quetta, reported a private news channel on Saturday. The bodies of several miners, killed in the incident, have been recovered but there are still miners trapped under the rubble.

The wounded miners were shifted and admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where they are in a stable condition.

As many as 23 labourers were working in the mines at the time of the incident. Rescue operation for recovery of 11 other miners trapped in the mine is underway.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PCMLF), about 100 to 200 labourers die on average in coalmine accidents every year.

Last month, at least 11 miners died in mines collapse in Darra Adam Khel and Jhelum.

The country has huge coal reserves estimated at more than 184 billion tonnes. It produces 4 million tonnes of coal annually, most of which is consumed by brick-making kilns.