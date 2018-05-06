Sun May 06, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
May 6, 2018

PHC takes action against 136 quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday closed down 136 fake treatment centres.

The action was taken in different areas of 12 districts including Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Jhelum, Khanewal, Mianwali, Chakwal, Okara, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Lahore. PHC teams are accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. 

The PHC teams visited 344 treatment centres and closed down 136 of them which were being run by quacks. Fourteen fake treatment centres each were sealed in Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and Jhang, 13 in Chakwal, 12 each in Faisalabad and Mianwali, 11 each in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Sargodha while 10 each in Jhelum and Lahore.

