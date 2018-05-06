Water problems

Roads in F B Area are covered with dirty sewerage. Despite several complaints, the relevant department hasn’t taken any steps to fix choked drains. This hasn’t made impossible for pedestrians to walk on streets, but it has also barred vehicles from having a smooth ride.

In addition, the monsoon season is just a few weeks away. When rain water will be added with the existing standing water, the entire area will be affected and it is feared that dirty water will then flow into residents’ home. Residents will suffer a great deal during the monsoon reason unless the authorities take quick steps to unclog all drainage pipes.

Muhammad Kashif ( Karachi )

*****

Water scarcity in Islamabad is much more common than one would think. To fulfill their water needs, residents have to either pay lots of money to water tankers or carry out self-funded water boring in their homes.

Climate change, lack of a tangible water policy, and lack of awareness among the people regarding water security are the primary reasons of this menace. The government needs to take steps to ensure that residents have adequate access to this basic necessity.

Zoha Fatima ( Islamabad )