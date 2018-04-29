No govt presented such a budget before: PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has said no government in the past had presented such a budget which has been presented by the PML-N government.

Speaking at the National Assembly during the budget session on Friday, the prime minister defended the appointment of Miftah Ismail as Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs after the opposition members criticised his appointment during the budget session. Abbasi said, “It was the cabinet’s decision for Miftah Ismail to present the budget and there is nothing unconstitutional in that.”

He added he would like to see what changes the opposition would make to the budget when they get the chance. The PM said the person who made the effort has the right to

present the budget, adding Rana Afzal is a respected state minister but thecabinet decided that Miftah Ismail should present the budget.

The premier said it was the government’s constitutional duty to present the budget for smooth running of the country’s affairs. “InshaAllah, we will again be here after four months,” the prime minister said. He requested the opposition members to have a heart and listen to the budget speech, but the opposition members staged a walkout from the august house.