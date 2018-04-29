Labour of loss

Child labour is a social problem that deserves a great deal of attention. Working under subhuman conditions has a negative impact on their physical and mental growth of children. This cruel practice is depriving children of their childhood. In Pakistan, almost 11 million children are trapped in a vicious cycle of child labour. It is pitiful to see that children under the age of 10 are working in brick kilns.

They live in extreme poverty and are deprived of nutritious meals. It is said that poverty is the main cause of child labour. But it is equally sad that the government hasn’t taken any action to combat abject poverty. No job opportunities are being created by the authorities to employ people at decent salary packages. As a result, people are forced to send their children to work. It is time we took a stand to counter child labour and provided a conducive environment for our children.

Jawad Shaikh

Karachi