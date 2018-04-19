Thu April 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Commanders bag PTTSL trophy

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Commanders won the first ever Pakistan Table Tennis Super League (PTTSL) while Karachi Karara finished second following the last round matches concluded here at Hamidi Hall.

Besides trophy, Islamabad players got richer by Rs200,000 while apart from runners-up trophy Karachi also were given cash incentive of Rs100,000.Islamabad Commanders beat Karachi Karara 3-2 to win the final.Pakistan Sports Board Deputy DG Mansoor Ahmed was the guest of honour on the final day.

