Hoti says PTI govt has failed to deliver

TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had done nothing for the welfare of Pakhtuns and deceived them in the name of change.

He said this this while speaking at a gathering of the party activists here at the residence of Mian Tahir.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the Pakhtuns had recognised the real face of PTI and its so-called tsunami would soon be eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP leaders, including Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar, Malik Aman Khan, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Bahadar Khan, Malik Bashir Khan, Qazi Farmanul Haq, Akhtar Zaman Muhammad, Farooq Said, Muhammad Rafi, Abid Jan and others were also present.

He said that the PTI leadership had brought the province on the verge of economic destruction and spent resources of the province on staging sit-ins.

“People have seen change and corruption of the PTI in the recently held Senate elections,” he said, adding that the PTI would not be able to present the upcoming budget as Chief Minister Pervez Khattak lacked required number of the lawmakers in the provincial assembly.