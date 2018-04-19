NH&MP organises ‘motivational lecture’

LALAMUSA: National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Gujrat Wednesday organised a ‘motivational lecture’ on current challenges, patriotism and intolerance. The lecture was held on the special directives of Inspector General Kalim Imam. Scholar Khalid Mansoor Irani spoke to officers to prepare them to face risks and challenges and perform their duty honestly. Admin Officer Shamraiz Iqbal and Inspector Ishrat Rashid told reporters that the lecture was meant to encourage officers. DSPs Sajjad Ahmed, Rashid Bhatti and other officers were also attended the lecture.