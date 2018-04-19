Man sets girl on fire over marriage refusal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man Wednesday set ablaze a young girl for refusing his marriage proposal here. According to the police, M Rizwan allegedly sprinkled some inflammable substance on a young girl Aasma Bibi and seriously injured her in Muhallah Pakpura. The girl was rushed to a local hospital where doctors told that nearly 70 percent of her body was affected. Police have managed to arrest the accused and registered a case against him. Accused Rizwan claimed that he and Aasma were friends and she had allegedly thrown inflammable material onto herself after a verbal clash with him.
SIALKOT: A man Wednesday set ablaze a young girl for refusing his marriage proposal here. According to the police, M Rizwan allegedly sprinkled some inflammable substance on a young girl Aasma Bibi and seriously injured her in Muhallah Pakpura. The girl was rushed to a local hospital where doctors told that nearly 70 percent of her body was affected. Police have managed to arrest the accused and registered a case against him. Accused Rizwan claimed that he and Aasma were friends and she had allegedly thrown inflammable material onto herself after a verbal clash with him.
Comments