Thu April 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Man sets girl on fire over marriage refusal

SIALKOT: A man Wednesday set ablaze a young girl for refusing his marriage proposal here. According to the police, M Rizwan allegedly sprinkled some inflammable substance on a young girl Aasma Bibi and seriously injured her in Muhallah Pakpura. The girl was rushed to a local hospital where doctors told that nearly 70 percent of her body was affected. Police have managed to arrest the accused and registered a case against him. Accused Rizwan claimed that he and Aasma were friends and she had allegedly thrown inflammable material onto herself after a verbal clash with him.

