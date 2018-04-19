LGH employees promoted

LAHORE: Around 105 employees of Lahore General Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute have been given next scale promotion. Out of these 62 persons of LGH and 43 of PGMI are included and orders have also been issued in this regard. These employees have been given time scale and other promotions which were pending.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has congratulated all those who have got promotion and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties more efficiently and work hard in their respective sections. Principal PGMI said that as per policy of the Punjab government promotional cases have been processed at the earliest and in future this practice will also be continued. He said that these promotions would not only add to the salaries of the workers but also enhance their status. He said performance of PGMI and LGH is already extraordinary and in future it would also go on the upper side.

PR officers: Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent and Divisional Superintendent workshops jointly visited Mughalpura railway crossing and ordered to expedite the construction work of Chubacha railway track.

Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar and Divisional Superintendent Railways Mughalpura Workshops Ghulam Qasim visited Chubacha railway track and held a brief meeting with the engineers. They ordered to complete the task as soon as possible. After the completion of this track, the time duration of trains will be decreased and traffic issue will also be resolved.

accidents: A total of 862 road accidents were reported in the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six lives were lost and 612 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. Some 400 victims with minor injuries were discharged on the spot after first aid. According to the statistics, 456 drivers including 17 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians and 452 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.