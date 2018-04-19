Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday approved two development schemes of health sector at an estimated cost of Rs410.972 million.

These schemes were approved in the 60th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: National Programme for Prevention & Control of Avian Influenza, Punjab at the cost of Rs89.664 million and Roll Back Malaria Control Programme, Punjab at the cost of Rs321.308 million.