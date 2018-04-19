Rs 2.5 billion road renovation contracts awarded in Nawabshah in violation of rules

NAWABSHAH: A major controversy is brewing in Nawabshah where as much as Rs 2.5 billion worth contracts are reported to have been awarded for reconditioning and redesigning into dual carriageways of several roads that were in good condition and did not require any renovation, while neglecting many dilapidated city roads that required immediate attention, leaving them for the later phase.

According to sources in the Provincial Highway Department, Benazirabad has approved contract worth Rs.650 million for converting the road from Qazi Ahmed More to Bucheri Chowdagi via Baloo Ja Quba into a dual carriage way. This road, according to sources is stated to be in good condition and does not require any renovation.

Similarly, the city administration also approved Rs.990.99 million contract for reconstruction and asphalt paving of 38 kilometer-long road from Jamsahib town to Mudh Jamrao, constructed by a Chinese company with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank. This road also did not require any renovation work. The Provincial Highway Department sources said the contract for reconditioning and asphalt paving of Preetamabad to Jamsahib road was awarded for Rs.650 million. According to sources the contracts for all these projects were given in violation of the due process.

It has been reliably learnt that the fruit farms, agriculture lands and hunting areas of the influentials are located in the vicinity of these roads and with their reconstruction the value of these properties would multiply. It was alleged that the officials of the Provincial Highway Department and other relevant departments facilitated these projects to make money and to keep themselves in the good book of the rulers. When The News tried to contact the Executive Engineer Provincial Highway Muhammad Shafique Nizamani to take his view on the issue, he was not available. The people have asked of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to look into the controversy and cancel the contracts.