CPNE Lahore pays homage to CJP for defending freedom of speech

LAHORE: An emergency meeting of the Council of Newspaper Editors (CPNE) was held in Lahore to review overall prevailing situation in the media in particular and in other spheres of life. The participants of the meeting, representing major newspaper organisations expressed serious concern over the lack of action in the industry on topics of press freedom and journalists safety.

The meeting was presided over by former president of CPNE Mujibur Rehman Shami and attended by Rameeza Majid Nizami (Nawa-I-Waqt Group), Jameel Athar (Jurrat), Sohail Warriach (Jang Group), Altaf Hasan Qureshi (Urdu Digest), Mahmood Sadiq (Din), Umar Shami (Pakistan), Syed Mumtaz Shah (Mashriq), Naveed Chaudhri (City 42), Mumtaz Tahir (Aftab), Salim Bokhari (The Nation), Salman Ghani (Dunya) and Sajad Bokhari (Abtak).

The first item that came under discussion was the historic and appreciable initiative of the Chief Justice for taking suo motu action on the decision of the Lahore High Court banning anti-judiciary speeches being aired by television channels and printed by newspapers. The participants thought by such daring actions, the Chief Justice would be seen as flag-bearer of the freedom of the press and his role would go down in history. The participants also urged upon the Chief Justice to take note of complaints by some media groups and play a decisive role in upholding freedom of expression in the country. There was a consensus that activities of some CPNE members and office bearers were in contrast to the aims and objective of the CPNE at a time when the media is facing serious challenges.

The participants of the meeting were of the candid view that the CPNE was a representative body of professional editors and the focus of its activities should remain to its jurisdiction. By no means should it indulge in any business or advertising activity.

The meeting also decided to hold similar meetings in Karachi and Islamabad to take editors on board in an attempt to ensure that CPNE is allowed to work in the right direction.