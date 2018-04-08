Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Keys outlasts Pera to reach semis

Keys outlasts Pera to reach semis

LOS ANGELES, California: American Madison Keys claimed a marathon 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera to advance to the semi-finals of the Charleston Open on Friday.

Keys struggled at times against the tactics of the left-handed Pera, who worked to keep the ball away from her opponent’s powerful forehand during the 134-minute contest.

In other quarter-final, Anastasija Sevastova crushed Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will play German Julia Goerges.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar