Keys outlasts Pera to reach semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: American Madison Keys claimed a marathon 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera to advance to the semi-finals of the Charleston Open on Friday.
Keys struggled at times against the tactics of the left-handed Pera, who worked to keep the ball away from her opponent’s powerful forehand during the 134-minute contest.
In other quarter-final, Anastasija Sevastova crushed Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will play German Julia Goerges.
LOS ANGELES, California: American Madison Keys claimed a marathon 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera to advance to the semi-finals of the Charleston Open on Friday.
Keys struggled at times against the tactics of the left-handed Pera, who worked to keep the ball away from her opponent’s powerful forehand during the 134-minute contest.
In other quarter-final, Anastasija Sevastova crushed Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will play German Julia Goerges.
Comments