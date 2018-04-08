Keys outlasts Pera to reach semis

LOS ANGELES, California: American Madison Keys claimed a marathon 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera to advance to the semi-finals of the Charleston Open on Friday.

Keys struggled at times against the tactics of the left-handed Pera, who worked to keep the ball away from her opponent’s powerful forehand during the 134-minute contest.

In other quarter-final, Anastasija Sevastova crushed Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will play German Julia Goerges.