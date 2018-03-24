UIPM celebrates Pakistan Day

Islamabad: Universal Interfaith Peace Mission marked the 78th Pakistan Day with a special ceremony, says a press release.

The gold medallist organisation of World Interfaith Harmony Week of United Nations, organised a special ceremony after Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid Mai Saleem Akhtar where prayers were offered for well-being and peace of the country.

UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti congratulating the people of Pakistan in general and Armed Forces of Pakistan in particular we are celebrating this auspicious occasion in line with the aspirations of nation and dream of founding fathers.

“We are gathered here to commemorate the historic Pakistan Resolution adopted on 23 March 1940 in Lahore, where the Muslims of the then India decided to have a homeland in South Asia according to the vision of their great leaders Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We are also grateful to the Pakistan movement leaders and those who sacrificed their lives for the creation of our motherland,” said DR Chishti in his Friday sermon.

He also pointed out that it is our responsibility – of all the people– to highlight the positive aspects in our lives and stop discussions that are divisive and alienate the masses.

Euologising the role played by law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan in eradicating the scourge of terrorism from the country, he said it is important to note that, Pakistani state and society has shown zero tolerance for terrorism and the nation is determined to eradicate it once and for all. Based on this unwavering commitment, our valiant armed forces are carrying out operations to exterminate the menace of terrorism and we salute them. In the end he paid rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies and offered ‘fateha’ for them.