Faulty tubewell leads to water shortage in Arya Mohallah II

Rawalpindi: The residents of Arya Mohallah II are facing acute shortage of water over the last two weeks. They allege in-charge of water section damaged the filters of the tubewell.

The residents of the area told this scribe that two weeks ago, the tubewell of UC-46 developed fault. On bringing into the notice of the incharge of water section, Mohammad Khaliq through UC Chairman Rana Nadeem Zafar, the water section incharge assigned the task of repairing tubewell to a contractor of his choice who had already failed to repair faulty tubewells in some other UCs.

While confirming the report, UC 46 Chairman Rana Nadeem said, that he had advised the incharge, Mohammad Khaliq not to assign task to this contractor as he knows nothing about repairing faulty tubewells. However, chairman alleged, in order to earn commission, Mohammad Khaliq once again awarded the task to the old contractor of his choice. As a result, the contractor once again failed to repair the tubewell rather inflicted the damage to all its filters. Now the tubewell has completely gone out of order and become useless to operate, he added.

On this reason, the water problem in this Union Council 46 has erupted which is aggravating with each passing day. The winter season is over and the sign for summer is visible.

The chairman said that in connection with the problem of water scarcity in his union council, he would hold meeting with the Wasa Chief, Raja Shaukat Mahmood and inform him about the grievance which is caused due to carelessness of the contractor. “I would demand off the managing director, Wasa for taking action against Mohammad Khaliq after enquiry,” he added.

Rana Nadeem said that an amount of Rs6.7 million is required to install new tubewell in his union council and Wasa is already facing financial crunch. Under these circumstances, the installation of new tube well would take a long time and the people of the area would suffer a lot particularly in summer.

In the meantime, the people of the area while showing concern over problem of acute shortage of water in UC-46 have demanded off Wasa to take immediate measures to provide water facility to this area. If the matter is not resolved within next one week, the people warned to stage a protest demonstration outside the Rawalpindi Press Club located near the Wasa office.