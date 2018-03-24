Sethi vows to hold half of PSL-4 in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi Friday promised to hold half of the Pakistan Super League IV in the country.

Sethi broke the news while talking to the media during his visit to the National Stadium in Karachi where the PSL 3 final will be held this Sunday. Lahore and Karachi have a green light in terms of hosting PSL matches and now “we will prepare stadiums in Peshawar and Islamabad”. The 70-year-old said he wants to hold double weekend matches next year, explaining that there will be games in UAE on Thursday and Friday and in Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday. Lahore successfully hosted the PSL final last year and two elimination matches for the third edition. For the first time, a match of the tournament will be hosted in Karachi when the final is played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Talking about the return of international cricket in the country, Sethi said: “We are going step-by-step in that regard. West Indies are coming in early April, but unfortunately, we don’t have space in the running year to have more series in Pakistan as we are touring other countries.”