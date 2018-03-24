Sat March 24, 2018
AFP
March 24, 2018

Sarkozy will appeal restrictions in Libya probe: lawyer

PARIS: The lawyer of Nicolas Sarkozy said Friday he would appeal restrictions imposed on the ex-president after he was charged with financing his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi. As part of preliminary charges brought against Sarkozy Wednesday, judges restricted his travel to certain countries including Libya, and forbade him from talking to nine other people involved in the investigation. “I will appeal these judicial restrictions,” his lawyer Thierry Herzog told RTL radio, saying he believed the measures were designed humiliate the right-winger, who served as president from 2007 to 2012.

