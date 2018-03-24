Three alleged human smugglers arrested

LAHORE: In its ongoing campaign against human smugglers, Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA, Lahore, claimed to have arrested three human smugglers.

According to AHTC Deputy Director Muhammad Ahmed, the three arrested accused were identified as Umer Hanif of Faisalabad, Riasat Ali of Okara and Nazir Ahmad of Sargodha. He said the accused were involved in fraudulently receiving a huge amount of money on the prmose of providing them with employment visas for Turkey, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. FIRs have been registered against them.

passengers held: FIA arrested three passengers on various charges at Alllama Iqbal Airport here on Friday. According to FIA officials, the passengers were identified as Muhammad Sohail Siddique, Raheel Ahmad and Amina.

Ms Amina holding Canadian passport was deported to Canada after her visa was found tempered. The officials said Sohail and Raheel were apprehended as their names appeared in the Black List Category and Interpol Red Notice, respectively. Sohail and Raheel were handed over to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Karachi and Sargodha police, respectively.