City celebrates Pakistan Day

LAHORE: Thousands of citizens flocked to city roads to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm here on Friday.

The city wore a festive look and all the public places especially Greater Iqbal Park was jam-packed with the citizens celebrating Pakistan Resolution, which was approved on March 23, 1940 and led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia. Special ceremonies were organised in mosques after Fajr prayers across the city for the solidarity and prosperity of Paksitan. The day dawned with gun salute ceremonies after which floral wreaths were laid on the grave of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A special parade was also organised at Wagah Border and hundreds of citizens were present there to witness the parade. A big fireworks show was held at Greater Iqbal Park. A huge gathering of people was present outside the park at that time while long queues of vehicles were seen on the Ravi Road till Data Darbar, on Bund Road and Circular Road.

The national flag was hoisted on all important public and private buildings across the city. Ceremonies were also held at different churches, schools, colleges and universities across the city in which the speakers highlighted the struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent for a separate country. Strict security measures were observed in the city. Police set up pickets in different parts of the metropolis. Patrolling by Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit was enhanced throughout the city.

PAF: Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervour. The day-long celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world.

A guard mounting and wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Lahore. Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan, Base Commander, Pakistan Air Force Base, Lahore, was the chief guest of the event. A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers. The chief guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of the chief of the air staff, airmen and civilians of PAF.

Workers: The working class of Pakistan celebrated Pakistan Day with national zeal and fervour.

They held special meetings all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation. A meeting was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore. It was participated by a large number of trade union representatives and the workers. They offered prayers for the prosperity and peace in the motherland. They appreciated the leadership of the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah for freedom from the colonial rule.

PTI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) held a public rally on Friday to observe Pakistan Day. PTI Central Punjab President Abdul-Aleem Khan led the rally. The rally started from Liberty and ended at Charing Cross. According to a press release, Aleem Khan said due to corruption and incapability of rulers, the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal was not fulfilled.