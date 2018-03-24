Sheikh Rasheed says he wanted CJP to form caretaker govt

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Thursday clarified his remarks regarding judicial martial law by saying that he wanted to ask Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to form caretaker government himself. In a statement, Sheikh Rashid said that he had urged CJP to order elections under the military surveillance.After his statement, PML-N and PPP leaders lashed out at him for demanding martial law in the country. Maryam Nawaz told media persons after returning from the Accountability Court (AC) that what should be expected from a 70-year-old person (Rashid) who after demanding judicial martial law says he was not prepared.

Her husband and PML-N MNA Capt (R) Safdar said that Rashid gave the suggestion to repeal constitution and asked as to how such a person who suggests abrogation of the constitution be termed as a Pakistani.

The chief justice should take serious notice of such comments from him he said adding a suo moto be taken on the issue and the lawmaker be inquired as to on whose directions he had given such a statement.