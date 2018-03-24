Five persons honoured with civil awards in KP

PESHAWAR: Five personalities from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were decorated with the prestigious civil awards while several police officials were also awarded in recognition of their services on the occasion of Pakistan Day here on Friday.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on behalf of President Mamnoon Hussain gave away the awards. One personality was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, three were given Presidential Pride of Performance and one was honoured Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of their achievements in their respective disciplines.

Police officials were decorated with Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and President’s Police Medals at the Investiture ceremony held at the Governor’s House. Besides, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud, members of the provincial cabinet, parliamentarians both from the province and Fata, senior civil and military officials, and relatives of the recipients of the awards attended the ceremony.

Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari got Sitara-i-Imtiaz in acknowledgement of his services in the field of biotechnology, Prof. Dr. Bashir Khan in the field of biotechnology, Dr. Abdul Samad in archeology and Khalid Noor in martial arts got the Presidential Pride of Performance.

Prof Dr Asifullah was decorated with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his work in the field of computer science. Former DPO for Buner, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Inspector Hameed Khan and Constable Waheedullah were awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Police medals. SSP Sajjad Khan, DSP Izhar Shah, SI Haroon Khan, SI Haider Ali Shah and Constable Shahid Hussain were awarded President’s Police Medal. Fazal Mabood, brother of martyred Sub-Inspector Sultan Mehmood; Muhammad Riaz, brother of martyred Constable Munir Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz brother of martyred cop Tahir Nawaz, Noman Khan brother of martyred cop Adnan Aslam, Muhammad Ramzan, father of martyred Head Constable Abdul Qayyum, Jannat Mir, father of martyred Constable Jehanzeb, Akbar Nawaz, father of martyred Constable Sabir Nawaz and Prof Asmatullah brother of martyred Inspector Najeebullah received the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals. Saira Bibi, wife of martyred Constable Muhammad Tariq, Haji Sadique, father of martyred Constable Khurram Shahzad and Naseer Khan, father of martyred Constable Sajeed Khan received President’s Police Medal.

Laptops were also given to the children of the martyrs. They included Kashish daughter of martyred Amir Nawaz, Uzma Amin, daughter of martyred ASI Iqrar Amin, Muhammad Faisal, son of martyred Inspector Khalilur Rehman, Sunbal, daughter of martyred Inspector Tahir Mehmood, Muskan, daughter of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar, Sada Bibi, daughter of martyred Constable Bakht Rasheed, and Muhammad Jalal Khan, son of martyred cop Muhammad Iqbal Marwat.