Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Green costs

Green costs

The recent hike in the cost of vegetables has rendered it impossible for people to buy vegetables of daily use. Sometimes it is the vegetable vendors increasing prices at their own call, other times it is the government authorities. In any case, a sudden increase in prices of vegetables has become a recurring phenomenon in this country.

Despite protests, the relevant authorities are yet to take any action. The current state of affairs reinforces the fact that the government is not aware of the situation. It is an earnest request to the chief minister to look into the matter and take a strict action against the concerned department.

Rao Najam

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar