Green costs

The recent hike in the cost of vegetables has rendered it impossible for people to buy vegetables of daily use. Sometimes it is the vegetable vendors increasing prices at their own call, other times it is the government authorities. In any case, a sudden increase in prices of vegetables has become a recurring phenomenon in this country.

Despite protests, the relevant authorities are yet to take any action. The current state of affairs reinforces the fact that the government is not aware of the situation. It is an earnest request to the chief minister to look into the matter and take a strict action against the concerned department.

Rao Najam

Islamabad