‘A top team in a top league’: Bolt explains his football wis

DORTMUND, Germany: Athletics legend Usain Bolt insists he is serious about realising his dream of becoming a top-class footballer after training with Borussia Dortmund.
“I really want to try and make it professionally, to play at a high level,” the sprint superstar told reporters on Friday at the German league club.“My goal is to make a top team and play in one of the top leagues in the world.”
Nearly 200 journalists and around 1,500 fans saw the eight-time Olympic gold medallist put through his paces with the first-team squad at Dortmund’s training ground.
Having already trained with the team behind closed doors on Thursday, Friday’s open session could be seen as a publicity stunt as both Bolt and Dortmund are sponsored by Puma.
The Bundesliga club live-streamed the training session and in China alone 1.2 million viewers tuned in.The 31-year-old Bolt insists he is deadly serious about starting a new career - at an age when most footballers are hanging up their boots.
Bolt, who retired from athletics last year, admits he lacks the endurance fitness football demands.“Overall, I’d give myself a seven out of ten,” he said.“It was fun, the guys were cool and they were welcoming, but I can tell I was unfit.”
As expected, Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record holder, showed phenomenal pace over the turf.He was proud of the header he scored in a practice game, but admits having much to learn.“I’m tall, so it’s one of the things I have practised over the years,” he said. —AFP
