Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy confirm MLS move

LOS ANGELES, California: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy confirmed the Swedish star’s move to Major League Soccer on Friday, announcing the deal in a Los Angeles Times advert.

“Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome,” the enigmatically worded full-page advert read, above Ibrahimovic’s signature and a Los Angeles Galaxy logo.A photo of Ibrahimovic wearing a Los Angeles Galaxy jersey appeared on the front page of the Times’ sports section.

“After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the U.S. and play my game there,” Ibrahimovic was quoted by the Times as saying.

The 36-year-old’s move to MLS had been widely reported on Thursday after Premier League giants Manchester United confirmed the player had been released from his contract.The Galaxy have not released details of Ibrahimovic’s contract but Sports Illustrated have reported that the forward has inked a two-year deal worth $3 million.

It is not known when Ibrahimovic will play his first game for the club although reports suggested he could make his debut in next Saturday’s derby against Los Angeles FC.