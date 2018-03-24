Johnson crashes out of WGC Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas: World number one Dustin Johnson crashed out of the World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday after suffering his second defeat of the tournament.

Defending champion Johnson, who suffered an upset loss to Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on Wednesday, was beaten 4&3 by Canada’s Adam Hadwin at the Austin Country Club in Texas.

The loss made it impossible for Johnson to progress from Group One in the round-robin phase to the weekend’s knockout rounds, with Hadwin — who halved his opening match with Kevin Kisner — assured of finishing above the top seed.

Johnson trailed from the opening hole against 38th seed Hadwin, who set up a simple birdie chance after hitting his iron from the fairway to within four feet.Johnson birdied the fifth to draw level but Hadwin edged back in front on the sixth after draining a 13-foot eagle putt on the 590-yard par-five.

The 30-year-old from Moose Jaw went two up at the turn with another superb putt, rolling in a 38-footer.Johnson then found himself three down after three-putting on the par-three 11th, and his problems mounted on the 13th when his tee shot found the water hazard to help Hadwin go four up.

Hadwin sealed victory at the 15th when Johnson conceded.Also eliminated with a defeat was Spain’s third-seeded Jon Rahm, who lost to Johnson in last year’s final. Rahm fell 1 up to US 43rd seed Chez Reavie.

European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter once again demonstrated his penchant for match play with his second win, defeating US 26th seed Daniel Berger 2 & 1.Poulter, seeded 58th, has reverted to the putter that he used during Europe’s “Miracle at Medinah” Ryder Cup win in 2012.

Poulter will face 33rd seed Kevin Chappell on Friday aiming to seal his place in the last 16.US Ryder Cup teammates Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed set up a winner takes all showdown in Group Four with their second wins of the competition.

Spieth was a 4&2 winner over China’s Li Haotong while Reed defeated South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel 1 up. Reed and fourth seed Spieth meet Friday with the winner reaching the last 16.

Northern Ireland sixth seed Rory McIlroy kept his advancement hopes alive by beating Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas 2&1.