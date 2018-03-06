CJCSC Tennis gets under way

ISLAMABAD: Seeded players made it to the next round of men’s singles category in the First Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Tennis that got under way with the main round at the PTF Complex Monday. Shahzad Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil and Mohammad Yousaf made it to the next round in a ranking event that is being played without Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan who is nursing shoulder injury.

Following are the results of Day-1:

Results (men’s singles): M Abid (1) bt Farhan Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Abbas Khan bt Shahid Afridi 6-3, 7-5; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Q5) bt Irfan Ullah (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Abdal Haider (6) bt Barkat Ullah 7-6 (8), 6-4; Heera Ashiq (4) bt Hamza bin Rehan (Q2) 7-5, 6-2; M. Zaid Mujahid (Q7) bt Haris Irfan ul Haq 6-0, 6-3; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (Q6) bt Wakeel Khan (WC) 6-3, 6-1; M Shoaib (8) bt Faizan Khurram (Q1) 6-2, 6-4; Mudassir Murtaza (5) bt Shaheen Mehmood (Q4) 7-5, 6-2; Mian Bilal bt Ahmed Babar 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Nauman Aftab (Q3) bt Shahzad (PAF) 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3); Muzammil Murtaza (3) bt Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-0; Asad ullah Khan (7) bt Subhan bin Salik (Q8) 6-1, 6-2; Ahmad Kamil bt Shakir Ullah 7-6 (4), 6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Aman Attique Khan 6-0, 6-4; Shahzad Khan (2) bt Saqib Umar 6-2, 6-1.

Boys singles Under-18 results; Kamran Khan bt Hamid Ullah Yaqoob 6-1, 7-6 (4); Saad Abjad bt Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Syed Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (5) W/O Syed Muhammad Ahmad; Ahmad Kamil (4) W/O Khalid Khan.