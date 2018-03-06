PFF headquarters in ‘utterly bad shape’

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Monday claimed that its rival group had left the PFF headquarters in utterly poor shape.

“Three days ago when we took over the PFF headquarters from the administrator, the gorgeous building was in a real bad shape,” PFF secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi was quoted as saying.

The PFF said in a press release that even after five days hard work the filth accumulated at the secretariat had not been removed completely. “Water destroyed walls’ plaster and the floor tiles have been broken” Lodhi said.

He added that all utilities of the secretariat — water, electricity, telephone and internet — were out of order.“After hard work of three days we have brought the offices in a condition where the PFF staff can at least sit and start to work” Lodhi said.He also said that it would require a lot of money to bring back the beauty of the headquarters.

The PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat claimed: “Through our continuous and rigorous multi-dimensional endeavours we had brought our football to a respectable level. We had been progressing in the right direction. But the conflict in the past three years has wrecked our efforts,” Faisal was quoted as saying.