MNA dares SC to bring back Musharraf

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Muhammad Safdar Awan has said that he will salute the Supreme Court if it takes suo moto notice and brings former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to the country.

“Musharraf is facing a high treason case but enjoying a luxurious life abroad. I would salute the Supreme Court at D Chowk in Islamabad if the apex court takes suo moto notice and brings him back to the country,” Safdar told at the inaugural ceremony of a gas pipeline here on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousuf also addressed the gathering.

“My father-in-law Nawaz Sharif is a great leader who put the country on way to prosperity and development but punished for his great achievements,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said that the 12-inch gas pipeline was being inaugurated for the supply of natural gas to Shinkiari, Balakot and Ichrian areas.

He added that Hazara Motorway would be completed in September this year and it would bring prosperity and development to the region.

He said that the PML-N government had done several mega uplift schemes in the country. Yousuf earlier formally inaugurated the gas pipeline, which would be completed with a cost of Rs880 million.