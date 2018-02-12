Three citizens injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three innocent citizens got injured when Indian Army initiated unprovoked firing on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors. According to a statement issued here by ISPR, the Indian Army targeted civil population. The injured women included 24-year-old Saba Azad and 36-year-old Ms Nagina Aqsad. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing. Substantial damage was caused to the Indian posts.