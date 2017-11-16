SCCI opposes new documentation for trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: The business community and traders have opposed new documentation for trade with Afghanistan, saying that due to the tariff and non-tariff barriers trade with the neighbouring country has already dropped from $2.5 billion to $700 million.

Speaking at a meeting with the Customs clearing agents from Torkhum, President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahidullah Shinwari, said the recent unnecessary documentation for trade with Afghanistan would further shrink in the trade volume between the two countries.

He said trade between the two countries had already witnessed the alarming decrease from $2.5 billion to $700 million, fearing the new measures would lead to more decrease in their mutual trade.

Shinwari said that recently the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Peshawar, issued new documentation for exports to Afghanistan that had brought serious difficulties for both the Customs clearing agents and traders.

He said that earlier about 18,000 exports vehicles used to cross into Afghanistan on a daily basis. “But after the fresh documentation condition, hardly 250 such vehicles leave for the neighbouring country daily,” he added. The SCCI chief urged the Federal Board of Revenue to withdraw the recently announced documentation for trade with Afghanistan.