No punishment for those who loot billions: SHC CJ

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has remarked that no punishment was awarded to people who looted billions from the nation. “How can we hang those who have just looted a few thousand rupees?” he questioned.

He said that these cities are our own and people who do corruption would also pass through garbage one day. He further said if the development projects were executed properly, then one's own children would also remain safe from diseases.

He said this in the hearing of a corruption case of Rs1.7 billion in Khairpur district’s 613 schemes of D Range and Block CC in the SHC here on Wednesday. For the hearing, Executive Engineer Ahmed Abro, Saifullah Memon and other related people appeared before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer said that Executive Engineer Ahmed Abro was not participating in the investigation process even after getting a notice. He added that even the people who are accused of embezzling funds of a little over Rs200,000 do not appear for investigation.

The SHC CJ said, “Now we will hang people who are doing corruption of Rs200,000? The people who have looted billions of rupees of the nation are roaming freely. If any officer doesn’t become a part of the investigation, just put that officer behind the bars.”

The NAB investigation officer said that the development works done by the accused were ruined in just a few days. He added that the accused used substandard material in the development projects in collaboration with the government officials. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Dec 21, 2017.