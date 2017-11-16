Thu November 16, 2017
Karachi

Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

SHC verdict

On December 1, 2001, the Sindh High Court issued an order declaring that candidates appearing for various government service examinations should be treated as having a domicile of the province where they are born and brought up, their fathers domiciles are not to be taken into consideration.  

Comments

