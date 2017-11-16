SHC verdict

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On December 1, 2001, the Sindh High Court issued an order declaring that candidates appearing for various government service examinations should be treated as having a domicile of the province where they are born and brought up, their fathers domiciles are not to be taken into consideration.
On December 1, 2001, the Sindh High Court issued an order declaring that candidates appearing for various government service examinations should be treated as having a domicile of the province where they are born and brought up, their fathers domiciles are not to be taken into consideration.
Comments