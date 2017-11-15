Literature conference concludes in SALU

SUKKUR: Scholars from around the globe presented their research papers on various themes in the “International Conference on Literature and Ecological Challenges” organised by the Department of Urdu, Faculty of Arts and Languages, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Satyapal Anand, who presented a research paper called “A Study of Ecological Issues and the Role of Urdu Literature in Highlighting the Perils of Terrestrial Pollution”, said, “Urdu prose and poetry can be used to highlight the problems of the drastic changes that have been brought about by the quick and sustained industrialisation.”

Dr Vafa Yazdan Manesh from Iran presented a paper called “Portrayal of Ecological Issues and their Solution in Contemporary Persian Poetry”. A poetry session was also held at the end of the conference, where prominent poets presented their works.